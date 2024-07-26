SI

How to Watch Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Madison Williams

Sha'Carri Richardson wins the first round of the women’s 200 meters during day seven of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Sha'Carri Richardson wins the first round of the women’s 200 meters during day seven of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

American fans are excited to see many of the Team USA athletes compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, one star being track and field phenom Sha'Carri Richardson.

The sprinter will make her Olympic debut in Paris after her campaign to make the Tokyo Olympics was cut when she tested positive for THC when she took an anti-doping violation.

Richardson enters the Paris Olympics having just set a record time of 10.71 seconds in the 100-meter qualifier at the Olympic Trials in June. She will be competing in the 100-meter race in Paris.

If you want to tune in to Richardson's competitions, here's her race schedule.

How to Watch Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Date

Time

TV Channel

Competition

Friday, August 2

4:35 a.m. ET

USA Network, E!, Peacock

Women's 100-meter Preliminary Round

Friday, August 2

4:50 a.m. ET

USA Network, E!, Peacock

Women's 100m First Round

Saturday, August 3

2 p.m. ET

USA Network, E!, Peacock

Women's 100m Semifinal

Saturday, August 3

2:20 p.m. ET

USA Network, E!, Peacock

Women's 100m Final

Richardson's Olympic campaign will begin Aug. 2 with the women's 100-meter preliminary round. If she advances, which she is highly expected to do, then she will compete in the first round shortly after the preliminary race.

From there, Richardson will compete Aug. 3 in the semifinal and final rounds, if she advances.

The track and field events happening overnight in American time zones will be shown in NBC's primetime show starting at 8 p.m. ET on those nights. The live event can be watched on USA Network and E!, and fans can also stream the races on Peacock.

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Olympics