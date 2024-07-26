How to Watch Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2024 Paris Olympics
American fans are excited to see many of the Team USA athletes compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, one star being track and field phenom Sha'Carri Richardson.
The sprinter will make her Olympic debut in Paris after her campaign to make the Tokyo Olympics was cut when she tested positive for THC when she took an anti-doping violation.
Richardson enters the Paris Olympics having just set a record time of 10.71 seconds in the 100-meter qualifier at the Olympic Trials in June. She will be competing in the 100-meter race in Paris.
If you want to tune in to Richardson's competitions, here's her race schedule.
Date
Time
TV Channel
Competition
Friday, August 2
4:35 a.m. ET
USA Network, E!, Peacock
Women's 100-meter Preliminary Round
Friday, August 2
4:50 a.m. ET
USA Network, E!, Peacock
Women's 100m First Round
Saturday, August 3
2 p.m. ET
USA Network, E!, Peacock
Women's 100m Semifinal
Saturday, August 3
2:20 p.m. ET
USA Network, E!, Peacock
Women's 100m Final
Richardson's Olympic campaign will begin Aug. 2 with the women's 100-meter preliminary round. If she advances, which she is highly expected to do, then she will compete in the first round shortly after the preliminary race.
From there, Richardson will compete Aug. 3 in the semifinal and final rounds, if she advances.
The track and field events happening overnight in American time zones will be shown in NBC's primetime show starting at 8 p.m. ET on those nights. The live event can be watched on USA Network and E!, and fans can also stream the races on Peacock.