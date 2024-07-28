Is Simone Biles Dealing With an Ankle Injury at 2024 Olympics? Live Updates
After Simone Biles finished up her balance beam routine on Sunday, she appeared to suffer a possible injury to her ankle. It seemed as if the ailment was bothering her during warmups for the floor exercise routine.
As Biles got on the mat to perform her ground routine, her left ankle/lower leg was wrapped, and she came off the mat after completing her performance appearing to walk somewhat gingerly on that leg. She sat at a chair with her leg pulled up.
Her routine—the same one she performed at qualification a month ago—did not appear overly impacted by the injury, a display of toughness froim the seven-time Olympic medal athlete.
During springboard warmups, after she took a warmup jump, she crawled back to her teammates, then got up and jumped on her good leg for several steps, a sight that would have been greater cause for concern had Biles not been laughing while she did it.
Later, she attempted a double pike during warmups and did not land it cleanly. Afterward, broadcasts showed her hitting a foam roller on the calf area of the left leg.
After landing her double pike vault, she let out a "yay" that cameras caught. She did not fall. She scored a 15.8 (6.400 difficulty, 9.400 execution, 0.00 penalty).
Her second vault she also landed, scoring 14.800 (5.600 difficullty, 9.200 execution, 0.00 penalty) She limped off the stage stairs despite the solid score and quality execution that showed little to no impact from the injury.
Biles performed well on the uneven bars and came off with a massive smile and plenty of applause.
The team said they don't think the injury is going to be serious but will take a closer look at the injury she fought through in qualification.