SI

Is Simone Biles Dealing With an Ankle Injury at 2024 Olympics? Live Updates

Biles was seen with a wrapped ankle after her balance beam routine.

Josh Wilson

Simone Biles
Simone Biles / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After Simone Biles finished up her balance beam routine on Sunday, she appeared to suffer a possible injury to her ankle. It seemed as if the ailment was bothering her during warmups for the floor exercise routine.

As Biles got on the mat to perform her ground routine, her left ankle/lower leg was wrapped, and she came off the mat after completing her performance appearing to walk somewhat gingerly on that leg. She sat at a chair with her leg pulled up.

Her routine—the same one she performed at qualification a month ago—did not appear overly impacted by the injury, a display of toughness froim the seven-time Olympic medal athlete.

During springboard warmups, after she took a warmup jump, she crawled back to her teammates, then got up and jumped on her good leg for several steps, a sight that would have been greater cause for concern had Biles not been laughing while she did it.

Later, she attempted a double pike during warmups and did not land it cleanly. Afterward, broadcasts showed her hitting a foam roller on the calf area of the left leg.

After landing her double pike vault, she let out a "yay" that cameras caught. She did not fall. She scored a 15.8 (6.400 difficulty, 9.400 execution, 0.00 penalty).

Her second vault she also landed, scoring 14.800 (5.600 difficullty, 9.200 execution, 0.00 penalty) She limped off the stage stairs despite the solid score and quality execution that showed little to no impact from the injury.

Biles performed well on the uneven bars and came off with a massive smile and plenty of applause.

The team said they don't think the injury is going to be serious but will take a closer look at the injury she fought through in qualification.

Published |Modified
Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/Olympics