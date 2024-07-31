Jayson Tatum Enters Team USA Starting Lineup, Hits Side of Backboard With First Shot
Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Halliburton were the odd men out in Team USA's fist game of the men's baketball tournament on Monday. People were especially interested in Steve Kerr's decision not to play Tatum and the coach basically apologized for the oversight. In an effort to right the perceived wrong, Kerr inserted Tatum in the starting lineup for Team USA's second game of group play against South Sudan.
How did Tatum respond? By missing his first two shots of the game and clanking a corner three-point attempt off the side of the backboard.
Kerr said Tatum would "make his mark" in the tournament, but he probably had no idea it would be on the side of the backboard.
Sorry, but anyone who had been following the discourse surrounding Tatum's Olympics DNP had to be amused by this result, no matter what your opinion of the Boston Celtics star is.
Tatum is obviously a very good player, but sometimes guys don't get to play in the Olympics. That's the nature of the beast. Tatum probably knows that. And he sure seems like he's as happy with team success as he is individual accomplishments when he's doing his day job in the NBA.
Having said all that, hitting the side of the backboard on a three-pointer is funny in any country.