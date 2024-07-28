Jayson Tatum's Three-Word Answer About His Health After Not Playing in Team USA’s Win
LeBron James and Team USA kicked off its Paris Games on Sunday with a convincing, 110-84, victory over Nikola Jokic and Serbia. Kevin Durant was a star off the bench, finishing with a game-high 23 points after missing all the warmup games due to a calf injury.
One of the biggest surprises from the game had to do with a player who didn't get off the bench at all—Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The NBA champion was dressed but didn't see a minute of action.
Rumors swirled during the game that he was dealing with an illness, but Tatum denied that afterward when asked by The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn. He had this message about his health: “No, I’m good.”
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton also didn't see any playing time in the win so maybe they just didn't fit in the rotation against Serbia. But it was weird to not see them getting any action, especially as Team USA pulled away in the second half.