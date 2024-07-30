Jordan Chiles Winked at Camera During Electric Floor Routine
Jordan Chiles's floor routine was on point during the gymnastics team competition on Tuesday. At one point, the 23-year-old stared right into the camera and winked, showing boundless confidence in her performance.
Chiles was part of Team USA's squad that earned a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Several of that team's members are back this time around looking for redemption. They had all but sewn up the gold medal when Chiles stepped up for the floor routine, which was the squad's final event. Chiles crushed her routine, earning a 13.966, which was the third-best on the day.
Here's video of her staring right at the camera and giving a wink.
Chiles's entire family was emotional after her performance.
Team USA wound up with a dominant win. The Americans finished with a total score of 172.296, second-place Italy finished with 166.861 points, while China earned a bronze medal with 166.628.
Chiles, Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey all returned from the team that finished with a silver in 2021 after Biles dropped out due to struggling with the twisties. Tuesday's emphatic win in the team competition felt like redemption.
Chiles's wink during the floor routine will be a memorable image of that comeback.