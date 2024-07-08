Jose Alvarado Shared an Awesome Moment With Daughters After Clinching Olympic Berth
Puerto Rico is one of the four new countries that qualified for the 2024 Olympics in France via FIBA's qualifying tournament. Along with them: Brazil, Greece and Spain.
One of the key pieces for Puerto Rico's return to the Olympics was Jose Alvarado, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. Alvarez logged 23 points in the berth-clinching game on Sunday.
Afterward, Alvarado walked his children across the court, taking in the moment with them, and jumped on the scorer's table to hype up the home crowd.
He shared another awesome moment receiving the MVP award for the San Juan Olympic Qualifying Tournament, inviting his teammates to celebrate with him:
Alvarado and the Puerto Rico team will slot into Group C with America, South Sudan, and Serbia in the Olympics. It will be the country's first time in the games since 2004 in Athens.
Once back to NBA play in the fall, Alvarado is under contract for 2024-25 and then set to be a free agent after the season. He came into the league undrafted out of Georgia Tech and has made a name for himself with the Pelicans as a crafty, scrappy guard off the bench. He finished sixth in Sixth Man of the Year voting last year.