Olympics Fans in Awe of Katie Ledecky's Massive Lead in 1500m Swimming Race
For the first time since winning a bronze medal in the 400m freestyle, Katie Ledecky on Tuesday returned to the pool to swim in the women's 1500m freestyle heats.
It wasn't too surprising to see that Ledecky, the 2023 world champion and defending gold medalist from Tokyo in the 1500m, won her heat and advanced to the final in the race.
What was surprising to some was just how big of a lead Ledecky had in the race. The USA swimming star had set such a blistering pace that she, at one point, was alone on the television screen, looking as if she was swimming by herself.
Olympics fans were in awe.
NBC Sports managed to get multiple photos showcasing Ledecky's dominance in the race.
Ledecky finished with a time of 15:47:43, nearly 20 seconds ahead of China's Li Bingjie, who finished at 16:05:26. Wednesday's 1500m freestyle final figures to be a much closer race, given that three other swimmers clocked in under 16 minutes in their respective heats.
However, Ledecky, who hasn't lost a race in the 1500m in 14 years, will be the heavy favorite to take home gold in the final on Wednesday at 3:13 p.m. ET.