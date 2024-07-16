Livvy Dunne Had Fired-Up Message for Simone Biles Before Paris Olympics
Simone Biles, arguably the greatest gymnast of all time, will be competing in her third Olympics later this month when she leads Team USA into the Paris Games.
Biles, who has won four gold medals in her Olympic career, is back after pulling herself out of the team finals at the 2020 Tokyo Games to focus on her mental health.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is like many U.S. fans who can't wait to see Biles doing her thing in Paris, and she shared a fired-up message for Biles while talking to Sports Illustrated last week at the ESPYs, saying:
"Simone has always been a GOAT and I think that this is like her revenge tour. What happened in 2020 was a freak thing and I think that she’s out for revenge and she’s gonna probably win."
Whatever happens, it will just be fun to see Biles competing on the biggest stage once again.