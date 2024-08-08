Swimming Rock Star Léon Marchand, Actual Rock Star Mick Jagger Take in Olympic Track
In France, the 2024 Olympics will be remembered primarily for the feats of one Leon Marchand.
The swimmer and Toulouse native won four gold medals before adoring French crowds, capturing titles in the 200-meter breaststroke, 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley, and 400-meter individual-medley. Spectators at Paris La Defense Arena serenaded Marchand while he swam, chanting "allez" ("go") every time he came up for air.
On Thursday, Marchand took in track and field with a man who knows a thing or two about serenades. The superstar was photographed sitting next to the one and only Mick Jagger—the ageless frontman of The Rolling Stones and a living symbol of timeless cool.
Jagger, a native of Dartford, England, has seemingly enjoyed these Olympics—taking in fencing with his young son on July 27.
As for Marchand—well, let's just say the Arizona State swimmer can always get what he wants after his excellent Olympic performance.