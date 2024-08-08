SI

Swimming Rock Star Léon Marchand, Actual Rock Star Mick Jagger Take in Olympic Track

It's only track and field, but I like it.

Patrick Andres

Leon Marchand and Mick Jagger watch Olympic track and field together in Paris on Aug. 8, 2024.
Leon Marchand and Mick Jagger watch Olympic track and field together in Paris on Aug. 8, 2024. / Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

In France, the 2024 Olympics will be remembered primarily for the feats of one Leon Marchand.

The swimmer and Toulouse native won four gold medals before adoring French crowds, capturing titles in the 200-meter breaststroke, 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley, and 400-meter individual-medley. Spectators at Paris La Defense Arena serenaded Marchand while he swam, chanting "allez" ("go") every time he came up for air.

On Thursday, Marchand took in track and field with a man who knows a thing or two about serenades. The superstar was photographed sitting next to the one and only Mick Jagger—the ageless frontman of The Rolling Stones and a living symbol of timeless cool.

Jagger, a native of Dartford, England, has seemingly enjoyed these Olympics—taking in fencing with his young son on July 27.

As for Marchand—well, let's just say the Arizona State swimmer can always get what he wants after his excellent Olympic performance.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

