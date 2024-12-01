SI

Mikaela Shiffrin Suffers Injury While Attempting Historic Win at World Cup Event

The three-time Olympian is out indefinitely while she recovers.

Mikaela Shiffrin skis in the first run of the women's giant slalom at the Stifel Killington Cup alpine skiing race.
Three-time Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin was on tap to secure her 100th World Cup title on Saturday at the Stifel Killington Cup in Killington, Vt., but the 29-year-old crashed while on the second run of the giant slalom competition.

Shiffrin's scans appeared to be clear after she was taken by ambulance to a local medical center. There was no ligament damage found, and her bones and organs are O.K. However, the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team's posted on X that Shiffrin has a "puncture wound into the right side of her abdomen and severe muscle trauma."

Shiffrin posted a video on social media from the medical center, giving fans an update. She seemed to be in good spirits while her abrasion was being looked at. She is out indefinitely while recovering.

“Not really too much cause for concern at this point,” she said in the video. “I just can’t move. I have a pretty good abrasion. Something stabbed me, ... and so I just can’t move. I’m so sorry to scare everybody. It looks like all scans, so far, are clear."

Although Shiffron won't make history this weekend by winning her 100th World Cup skiing event, she already holds the record for the most alpine skiing World Cup wins with her 99. She won two consecutive slalom events last month, which put her on pace to win this weekend. History will just have to wait a bit longer while Shiffrin recovers.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

