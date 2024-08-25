Mondo Duplantis Goes Crazy After Breaking Pole Vault World Record Again
Mondo Duplantis has done it again.
The Swedish track and field star broke his pole vault world record Sunday at the Silesia Diamond League event. The 24-year-old broke the mark of 6.25 meters he set 20 days ago in Paris at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Duplantis topped 6.26 meters on Sunday and immediately went nuts with a crazy celebration. Video is below.
Duplantis won the event, with the United States' Sam Kendricks coming in second at 6.0 meters. Kendricks also took home the silver medal at the 2024 Olympics behind Duplantis.
This marks the 10th time Duplantis has broken the pole vault world record in his career. All have come since 2020. His first record was 6.17 meters and he has progressively inched the mark up as the years have gone by. Given that he's only 24 we should probably get used to seeing him do it over and over again.
Duplantis won gold at both the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympics and is a big time favorite to do it again at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.
Given his charisma and post-vault celebrations, Duplantis could enter the 2028 Olympics as one of the most recognizable faces in track and field.