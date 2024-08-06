SI

Serbian Broadcast Loved Nikola Jokic's Overtime Dagger

Nikola Jokic looked like one of the best players on the planet.

Aug 3, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; South Sudan point guard Marial Shayok (11) and shooting guard Bul Kuol (7) fight with Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic (15) for the ball in the third quarter during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Serbia overcame a 16-point halftime deficit to outlast Austraila in overtime and advance to the men's basketball seminfals at the Paris Olympics. Nikola Jokic was once again a force of nature, scoring 21 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out 8 assists to stave off elimination. He poetically put one of the final nails in Australia's coffin by hitting a trademark baseline fadeaway to give Serbia a three-point lead with 25.1 seconds to play in the extra frame.

The moment was punctuated on the Serbian broadcast with the play-by-play announcer calling out the Sombor Shuffle.

The Serbians, seeking their second medal in the sport, will likely face the United States with a shot in the gold medal game on the line.

