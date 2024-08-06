Serbian Broadcast Loved Nikola Jokic's Overtime Dagger
Nikola Jokic looked like one of the best players on the planet.
Serbia overcame a 16-point halftime deficit to outlast Austraila in overtime and advance to the men's basketball seminfals at the Paris Olympics. Nikola Jokic was once again a force of nature, scoring 21 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out 8 assists to stave off elimination. He poetically put one of the final nails in Australia's coffin by hitting a trademark baseline fadeaway to give Serbia a three-point lead with 25.1 seconds to play in the extra frame.
The moment was punctuated on the Serbian broadcast with the play-by-play announcer calling out the Sombor Shuffle.
The Serbians, seeking their second medal in the sport, will likely face the United States with a shot in the gold medal game on the line.
