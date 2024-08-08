SI

Noah Lyles Says He's Done for Rest of 2024 Olympics After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Patrick Andres

Aug 7, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Noah Lyles (USA) in the men's 200m semifinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Lyles's bronze medal in the Olympic men's 200-meter dash Thursday in Paris surprised many, given the speed he demonstrated while winning gold in the 100-meter race. However, after the race—which Lyles left in a wheelchair—it was revealed that Lyles was suffering from COVID-19.

With that diagnosis fresh in mind, Lyles announced Thursday afternoon that his Olympic journey was over.

"I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics," Lyles wrote. "It is not the (Olympics) I dreamed of but it has left me with so much joy in my heart. I hope everyone enjoyed the show."

Lyles leaves Paris with two medals, gold in the 100 meters and bronze in the 200. The 4x100-meter relay, in which he was widely expected to compete, will take place Friday.

The Gainesville, Fla. native congratulated the 200-meter gold and silver medalists—Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and countryman Kenny Bednarek, respectively—and added one final message to friends and foes.

"Whether you were rooting for me or against me, you have to admit you watched, didn’t you?" Lyles wrote.

Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

