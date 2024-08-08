Noah Lyles Says He's Done for Rest of 2024 Olympics After COVID-19 Diagnosis
Noah Lyles's bronze medal in the Olympic men's 200-meter dash Thursday in Paris surprised many, given the speed he demonstrated while winning gold in the 100-meter race. However, after the race—which Lyles left in a wheelchair—it was revealed that Lyles was suffering from COVID-19.
With that diagnosis fresh in mind, Lyles announced Thursday afternoon that his Olympic journey was over.
"I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics," Lyles wrote. "It is not the (Olympics) I dreamed of but it has left me with so much joy in my heart. I hope everyone enjoyed the show."
Lyles leaves Paris with two medals, gold in the 100 meters and bronze in the 200. The 4x100-meter relay, in which he was widely expected to compete, will take place Friday.
The Gainesville, Fla. native congratulated the 200-meter gold and silver medalists—Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and countryman Kenny Bednarek, respectively—and added one final message to friends and foes.
"Whether you were rooting for me or against me, you have to admit you watched, didn’t you?" Lyles wrote.