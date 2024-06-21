Oklahoma City to Host Softball, Other Events for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
As the world readies itself for this summer's Olympics in Paris, officials are already looking to the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.
On Friday, the Olympic organizing committee revealed that two events in '28 will be held in an unlikely location: Oklahoma City. Per a release, the IOC will stage softball and canoe slalom 1,300 miles away in Oklahoma's capital.
"These assignments are also in alignment with the IOC’s Olympic Agenda 2020+5 recommendation which emphasizes sustainability by encouraging the use of existing venues beyond the region of the host city," the organizing committee wrote. "Both the canoe slalom and softball venues in Oklahoma City are built to international competition standards, ensuring a high-quality experience for athletes and fans."
The Olympics have received substantial criticism over the years for encouraging the construction of event venues that have quickly fallen into disuse.
That is unlikely to be a problem in Oklahoma City, the traditional home of the Women's College World Series.