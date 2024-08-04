Scottie Scheffler Was in Tears on Podium During U.S. Anthem After Winning Olympic Gold
Scottie Scheffler’s gold medal finish in the Paris Olympics meant so much to him. Everybody could see it.
On Sunday, Scheffler completed a masterful comeback and shot a course-record-tying 62 at Le Golf National to finish 19 under, beating Great Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood by one stroke. The 28-year-old became the first No. 1-ranked golfer in the world to win Olympic gold and the second straight American male to win gold, along with Xander Schauffele who came out victorious in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Scheffler recorded his seventh tournament win this year in his Olympic debut and simply couldn’t hold back his emotions during the medal ceremony.
While the U.S. national anthem was playing, Scheffler was seen crying on the podium and wiping tears off his face.
It was such a heartwarming moment to see, and a moment he will likely never forget.