Simone Biles Had Annoyed Reaction to Probing Questions About Her Olympics Future
A day after Simone Biles won gold in the women’s vault final on Saturday, she sent a stern message to the Olympics media.
Following Biles’s gold medal win, which was her record-extending 10th career Olympic medal and 7th career gold, she was asked by reporters whether she plans to compete in the 2028 Games to be held in Los Angeles.
Biles let the media know she didn’t appreciate the timing of the question considering she had just achieved a massive feat.
Biles wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday morning:
“you guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics.”
She added, “let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”
When someone jokingly asked Biles in the comments section about her “next steps,” Biles delivered a perfect three-word answer: “babysitting the medal.”
Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, could become the second-oldest American female gymnast to compete at the Games if ends up going to Los Angeles in 2028, which would be the fourth Olympics of her career. She would be 31 at the time.
Biles said she wasn’t closing the door on participating in the 2028 L.A. Olympics, though it does seem like she’s shutting the door on any more probing questions about her future during her competitions in Paris. Biles will look to capture two more golds in the balance beam and floor exercise finals on Monday at 6:36 a.m. ET and 8:20 a.m. ET respectively.