Simone Biles Seemed to Take Vicious Shot at Ex-Teammate After Olympic Gold Medal Win
Simone Biles won her fifth Olympic gold medal on Tuesday when she helped lead the U.S. women's gymnastics squad to a dominant victory in the team finals in Paris.
The GOAT had some fun afterward, as she shared the team's perfect nickname during a great moment in the post-event press conference.
Then later she took to Instagram where she seemed to take a shot at former U.S. gymnastics teammate MyKayla Skinner, who recently questioned the work ethic of this current team. Biles posted some photos of the team celebrating Tuesday's win and wrote for the caption: "lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions."
Skinner had said this about this year's team:
"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be. Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don't work as hard. The girls just don't have the work ethic."
Seems like some hard work paid off on Tuesday. And Biles had fun celebrating it.