SI

Simone Biles Had Fans Fired Up After Great Vault to Start of Olympic Team Finals

Andy Nesbitt

Simone Biles of the United States after performing on the uneven bars in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Simone Biles of the United States after performing on the uneven bars in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

One of the Paris Olympics' biggest events has kicked off Tuesday, with the women's team gymnastics finals getting underway.

All eyes are on Simone Biles, who is looking to lead Team USA to a gold medal. Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, fought through some calf soreness in Sunday's qualifying session but so far that doesn't seem to be too much of a problem for her as she kicked off the finals with a solid vault that had fans fired up.

Check this out, which she scored a 14.90 on:

Fans loved it:

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Olympics