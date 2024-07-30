Simone Biles Had Fans Fired Up After Great Vault to Start of Olympic Team Finals
One of the Paris Olympics' biggest events has kicked off Tuesday, with the women's team gymnastics finals getting underway.
All eyes are on Simone Biles, who is looking to lead Team USA to a gold medal. Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, fought through some calf soreness in Sunday's qualifying session but so far that doesn't seem to be too much of a problem for her as she kicked off the finals with a solid vault that had fans fired up.
Check this out, which she scored a 14.90 on:
Fans loved it:
