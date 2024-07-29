SI

Fans Loved Steph Curry’s Cold-Blooded Move Before Sinking Final Three-Pointer in Win

Andy Nesbitt

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) reacts after hitting a shot in the fourth quarter against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) reacts after hitting a shot in the fourth quarter against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The men's U.S. basketball team got off to a great start in the Paris Olympics on Sunday with a 110-84 victory over Nikola Jokic and Serbia. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 23 points in his first game back with the team after dealing with a calf injury.

Durant's former teammate, Steph Curry, only had 11 points in the victory but he punctuated it with a three-pointer in the final seconds that hit nothing but net. What made this shot even better was the fact that he looked away and started celebrating it before the ball went in the hoop.

Check out this look-away from Curry:

Here you can see he's not even looking while the ball is still in the air:

Steph Curry's look-away three-pointer vs. Serbia was too good.

Fans rightfully loved it:

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Olympics