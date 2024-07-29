Fans Loved Steph Curry’s Cold-Blooded Move Before Sinking Final Three-Pointer in Win
The men's U.S. basketball team got off to a great start in the Paris Olympics on Sunday with a 110-84 victory over Nikola Jokic and Serbia. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 23 points in his first game back with the team after dealing with a calf injury.
Durant's former teammate, Steph Curry, only had 11 points in the victory but he punctuated it with a three-pointer in the final seconds that hit nothing but net. What made this shot even better was the fact that he looked away and started celebrating it before the ball went in the hoop.
Check out this look-away from Curry:
Here you can see he's not even looking while the ball is still in the air:
Fans rightfully loved it:
