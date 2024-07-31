Steve Kerr Explains Why Joel Embiid Didn't Play a Single Minute vs. South Sudan
Team USA clinched its second men's basketball victory of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday, taking down South Sudan by 17, 103–86.
Forward Jayson Tatum entered the starting lineup for Wednesday's game after not logging a single minute during the win over Serbia. With Tatum and forward Anthony Davis starting against South Sudan, center Joel Embiid was pushed to the bench, and the Philadelphia 76ers star ultimately didn't see the floor for a single minute.
After the game, United States coach Steve Kerr offered an explanation for why Embiid didn't play against South Sudan, indicating he felt the rotation he used Wednesday better matched up against their opponent's speed (via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post).
Kerr indicated that Embiid would be not only back on the court but in the starting lineup for Saturday's showdown with Puerto Rico.
In Team USA's first game of the Olympics, Kerr selected Embiid as part of the starting five. Embiid played only 11 minutes, scoring four points and committing three early personal fouls. Those 11 minutes remain his only game action in Paris, though that appears set to change change come Saturday.
Joining Embiid in the starting five against Puerto Rico will be forward LeBron James, guard Stephen Curry, guard Devin Booker and guard Jrue Holiday–the same group Kerr rolled with against Serbia.