Steve Kerr Gives Clear Update on Jayson Tatum Ahead of Team USA Game vs. South Sudan
Team USA coach Steve Kerr provided a straightforward answer on Jayson Tatum’s playing time ahead of Wednesday’s Group C matchup against South Sudan in the Paris Olympics.
Tatum didn’t see the court at all during Team USA’s 110-84 win over Serbia in Sunday’s Olympic opener, sparking widespread controversy over why the Boston Celtics’ All-Star forward was sidelined.
Kerr explained that Tatum’s DNP status was a coach’s decision and that he decided to go with “combinations that made sense” against Serbia’s big man-centric roster which featured Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. In addition, Kevin Durant made his return from injury on Sunday and took away from Tatum’s minutes, per Kerr.
Going into Team USA’s second Olympic game against South Sudan, though, Tatum is reportedly a lineup lock.
“Jayson will play,” Kerr told reporters on Monday. “I’m not going to answer your next question, which is if he plays, who doesn’t. But we’re going to need him, and part of this job for me is to keep everybody engaged and ready, because my experience with this is crazy stuff happens.”
Tatum’s Celtics teammates, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, both played a notable role in Sunday’s resounding 26-point victory over Serbia. Holiday finished with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes while White logged two steals and a block in 16 minutes and was plus-15 on the floor.
Tatum averaged 6.7 points per game in the Olympic preseason and, as Kerr noted before, will get his opportunity to “make his mark” throughout the rest of the Games, starting with Wednesday’s matchup against an athletic South Sudan side. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET.