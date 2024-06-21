Swimmer Lilly King Qualifies for Olympics and Gets Surprise Proposal From Boyfriend
Thursday was certainly a day to remember for U.S. Olympic swimmer Lilly King.
Having already qualified for the 100-meter breaststroke, King was back in the pool at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Olympic Trials, looking to qualify for the 200-m race, too. After a somewhat sluggish start, King staged an incredible comeback during the last 50 meters of the race, vaulting her into a qualification spot at the Paris games this summer.
When she got out of the pool, a huge surprise awaited.
King's boyfriend was waiting for her after she qualified for the Olympics and got down one knee in order to propose in what was a heartwarming moment caught on camera at the Olympic Trials.
It seemed that she had an epiphany about what was going on in the midst of her boyfriend's proposal. King pointed to someone off camera and joked that they had told her to put her hair down after getting out of the pool.
She, of course, said yes to the proposal, and the pair exchanged an emotional hug after what was a whirlwind of a few minutes for the superstar swimmer.
After a major life accomplishment out of the pool, King, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, will look to add to her success on swimming's biggest stage this summer at the Paris Olympics.