Team USA Men’s Basketball Marches on to Knockout Round, but Challenges Await
Three thoughts on Team USA’s 104–83 win over Puerto Rico and completing a 3–0 sweep of men’s basketball group play …
A slow start gives way to a strong finish
In a game with little on the line—the United States already clinched a spot in the quarterfinals, while Puerto Rico had already been eliminated—Puerto Rico came out strong early, racking up 29 first-quarter points, 15 on threes. The U.S. defense was sloppy, with Puerto Rico’s hustle and effort helping build a 29–25 lead.
In the second frame, the U.S. blew the game open. Team USA outscored Puerto Rico 39–16 in the quarter, finishing the half on a 20–4 run. Defense—again—was the story, with the U.S. holding Puerto Rico to 40% shooting, including 27% from three. Team USA attacked the basket relentlessly, racking up 52 points in the paint and getting to the free throw line 20 times. And for the second straight game, the U.S. had fewer turnovers (11) than its opponent (17).
On offense, Anthony Edwards grabbed the starring role, collecting 26 points in 17 minutes off the bench. Six U.S. players scored in double figures with Jayson Tatum (10 points, 10 rebounds) posting a double double.
A (needed) strong game for Joel Embiid
The Olympics, and the exhibition schedule leading into it, have been a mixed bag for Embiid, a celebrated U.S. signing who has been counted on to make a significant impact in a tournament with a lot of size. Embiid was benched for the U.S.’s win over South Sudan—head coach Steve Kerr went with a smaller, quicker lineup, opening the door for Tatum, who didn’t play in the Olympic opener, to get minutes—but he was back in the starting lineup on Saturday. Embiid’s numbers against Puerto Rico were solid, adding 15 points, three rebounds and two blocks, with a large chunk coming in the first half, when the game was still competitive.
The U.S. is loaded with talent, so much so that in each game, an All-Star is likely to ride the bench. With the U.S. set to face more physical teams in the knockout round (more on that below) a productive Embiid will be critical to its success.
Real tests are coming
The U.S. had one of the easier groups to open Olympic play. But nothing will come easy in the knockout round. Canada, which knocked off the U.S. in the World Cup last summer, went 3–0 in a group dubbed the Group of Death for its depth and is stronger than it was a year ago with the addition of Jamal Murray. France has Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert anchoring its frontcourt and a rabid home crowd to energize them. Germany is the defending World Cup champions and gave the U.S. a scare during its exhibition game last month.
There are reasons to be excited about the U.S.’s chances to claim its fifth straight Olympic gold medal—they had the best point differential of any of the 12 teams and after a bumpy start seem to have embraced Kerr’s hockey-like line changes—but each of the teams the U.S. will play next week have gold medal aspirations. And each has the talent to send the United States home early.