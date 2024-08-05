Tom Brady Had Stunned Reaction Watching Simone Biles’s Epic Floor Routine
No matter when or where, Simone Biles always attracts an audience.
In Monday’s floor finals, the ultimate event from women’s gymnastics at the Paris Olympics, Biles put together another incredible routine that had fans out of their seats at Bercy Arena. One of those fans was NFL legend Tom Brady.
Biles’s mesmerizing floor routine incorporated music from Taylor Swift to Beyonce and boasts one of the highest difficulty ranges in the competition.
Though Biles committed several errors during her routine, including a few unfortunate out-of-bounds steps, her overall performance left Brady in awe, and the former New England Patriots quarterback's jaw quite literally dropped to the ground.
Just G.O.A.T. things.
Biles finished 0.033 points behind Brazil's Rebeca Andrade (14.166) in a surprising twist of the competition, taking home her first silver medal of the Paris Games. The 27-year-old will leave Paris as the most decorated American gymnast in Games history with 11 career Olympic medals in total.