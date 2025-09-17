Two-Time Olympic Medalist Commits to Compete at Enhanced Games
Fred Kerley—a two-time American Olympic medalist in track and field—will compete in the Enhanced Games in 2026, he announced Wednesday afternoon. The Enhanced Games, scheduled to take place in May in Nevada, will permit athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs.
"I'm looking forward to this new chapter and competing at the Enhanced Games," Kerley said via his Instagram. "This now gives me the opportunity to dedicate all my energy to pushing my limits and becoming the fastest human to ever live."
Announced in 2023, the event—whose backers include Donald Trump Jr. and Saudi prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud—was immediately met with widespread ridicule from across the sports world.
It has attracted a few takers, however, despite threats of sanctions from major sports governing bodies. The first event is scheduled to include swimming, track and field and weightlifting competitions.
Kerley, 30, won a 100-meter Olympic silver medal in Tokyo in 2021 and a 100-meter bronze medal in Paris in 2024.