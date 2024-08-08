Sophia Smith, USWNT Star Trio Finally Announce Their Olympic Nickname, and Fans Loved It
The Trident? Triple Trouble, courtesy of former USWNT star Christen Press? Holy Trinity?
The USWNT’s star attacking trio of Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman have received plenty of nickname suggestions from outside sources during their thrilling Olympic run in the Paris Games summer. But the front three have finally decided on one for themselves, and it’s better than what fans could have expected.
On Thursday, Smith, Swanson and Rodman revealed to NBC’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that they had, at long last, come up with an appropriate moniker.
“We also have a name for ourselves. We have an announcement,” Smith said. “Trinity, take it away.”
“We have a proposal for our trio name to be ‘Triple Espresso,’” Rodman said. “So we’re going to put that out into the air and let people run with that, because we like that as well.”
The three stars have certainly provided a shot of “espresso” to rejuvenate the U.S. women’s national team and help send the Americans to their first Olympic gold medal match in 12 years. Swanson, 26, Smith, 23, and Rodman, 22, have three goals a piece this summer, combining for nine of the team’s 10 goals so far.
On Wednesday, Smith’s late-game heroics lifted the USWNT to a 1-0 win over Germany in the semifinal match—Smith has now been directly involved in a goal in all five matches of the Olympics. Days earlier, Rodman also scored an extra-time winner in a 1-0 quarterfinal victory against Japan, while Swanson, coming off a devastating knee injury in 2023, has effortlessly slipped back into her role as a dynamic playmaker in the offense.
The USWNT, once associated with household names like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, has enjoyed an influx of youth and talent under new head coach Emma Hayes and boast a lethal three-pronged attacking presence at the Games, now officially dubbed “Triple Espresso.”
Fans love the name already.
The USWNT will play Brazil in the gold medal match on Saturday.