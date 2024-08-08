Victor Wembanyama Hit in the Face With a Pass During Olympic Semifinal

SI

Olympics host France took on Germany in the men's basketball semifinals on Thursday. The winner advances to the gold medal game against either Serbia or the United States. It would be an incredible moment for France to play at home against either Nikola Jokic or Team USA.

What's not an incredible moment? Victor Wembanyama getting hit in the face with a pass. And that's exactly what happened when Mathias Lessort drove to the basket and threw the ball to Wemby when he was met by a defender. The French big man was clearly not prepared.

And that is a great reminder that these guys are human. Victor Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 freak of nature who was put on this planet to play basketball. And even he is sometimes caught unprepared for the most basic things.

Wembanyama had seven points, five rebounds and one assist during the first half.

