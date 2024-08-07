Final Skateboarding, First Weightlifting Events Highlight Wednesday’s Olympic Slate
Welcome to Day 12 of the Olympics! Believe it or not, there are still a few sports we’ve yet to see debut in Paris. We’ll get a look at two of them Wednesday. As always, my daily watch guide is here to help you know which events you should check out.
You should also subscribe to Sports Illustrated’s Daily Rings, my daily podcast where Dan Gartland and I recap every sport every day. Last night we had a bonus interview with U.S. rugby bronze medalist Alev Kelter. New episodes have been published every night before NBC’s prime-time coverage is even over.
Here’s what I’ll be watching Wednesday, August 7.
This is not a comprehensive list; visit Olympics.com for a full schedule. All events will stream live on Peacock. I’ll also be tweeting out a schedule of medal events, Team USA games and other favorites each day.
Skateboarding
Tuesday we got a look at the women’s park final; Wednesday it’ll be time for the men’s event. Team USA’s Jagger Eaton already won a silver in Paris for his performance in the street competition, and he is also the defending world champion in park.
He’ll look to add another medal to his tally at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Speed climbing
In Tokyo, speed climbing was combined with lead and boulder for only one medal per gender in climbing. This time around, speed has been separated into its own event to highlight the true fastest climbers in the world, who’ll fly up the wall in under seven seconds. The final rounds feature true head-to-head matchups, with competitors side-by-side on identical walls (not just competing for qualifying times, like in the preliminary rounds).
Team USA’s Emma Hunt won a silver at the world championships, and she’ll be in the mix for a medal. The finals start a little before 7 a.m. ET.
Weightlifting
It’s the first day of Olympic weightlifting, and it may be Team USA’s best chance at a weightlifting medal. American Hampton Morris set a world record for his weight class in the clean and jerk. Medals will be handed out for combined scores in the clean and jerk and the snatch.
Action starts at 9 a.m. ET, and we’ll see weightlifting each of the next five days.
Lightning round
- Women’s golf gets underway with Round 1 in the early hours Wednesday. Three Americans are in the field, including Nelly Korda, the top player in the world. She tees off at 3:55 a.m. ET, but the final group goes off at 6:39 a.m. ET if you want to catch some golf. They’ll play on the same course the men did earlier in the week.
- The U.S. men’s water polo team has a quarterfinal against Australia at 1:00 p.m. ET. The team hasn’t medaled in an Olympics since winning a silver in 2008.
- Team USA’s men’s volleyball team has a semifinal against Poland. This team most recently medaled with a bronze in 2016.
- Artistic swim medals will be awarded after the team acrobatic routine. Medals are based on combined scores in three events, and Team USA is sitting in second place after Day 2.
- The U.S. women’s basketball team has won 58 straight Olympic games, and they will look to continue that streak with a quarterfinal against Nigeria at 3:30 p.m. ET.
- Sarah Hildebrandt will try to win Team USA’s second wrestling gold medal in as many days. She won a bronze medal in Tokyo and is already guaranteed at least a silver, having reached the final. Her bout will be the 15th match on her mat, which was around 3:45 p.m. ET when Amit Elor was in the same situation Tuesday.
- Taekwondo will get started Wednesday in the same spectacular Grand Palais that hosted fencing for the first nine days of the Olympics. Action runs from early morning into the afternoon.