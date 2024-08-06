Gabby Thomas’s 200-Meter Final Highlights Tuesday’s Olympic Events
It’s Day 11 of the Olympics, so you probably have your routine down by now. Hopefully you’ve been checking out this post every day, which means you know the drill. My daily watch guide is here to help you know what events need to be on your screen(s).
Hopefully you’ve also subscribed to Sports Illustrated’s Daily Rings, my daily podcast where Dan Gartland and I recap as much as we possibly can every single day. New episodes have been published every night before NBC’s prime-time coverage is even over. You can also see clips of the podcast on YouTube (like our segment Monday night about Mondo Duplantis).
Here’s what I’ll be watching Tuesday, August 6.
This is not a comprehensive list; visit Olympics.com for a full schedule. All events will stream live on Peacock. I’ll also be tweeting out a schedule of medal events, Team USA games and other favorites each day.
Track and field
There seems to be another big event every day on the track, and now it’s time for the women’s 200 meters. Team USA’s Gabby Thomas won bronze in Tokyo and is now the favorite, but don’t forget about St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred, who won the 100 and will now go for the double.
Another race getting a lot of hype is the men’s 1500 meters. There is a fun rivalry between the Tokyo Olympic champ, Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, and the reigning world champ, Great Britain’s Josh Kerr. This is going to be an entertaining race.
The track finals start at 1:35 p.m. ET and also include medal events in the women’s hammer throw, men’s long jump and women’s 3000-meter steeplechase.
Wrestling
Wrestling began Monday, and we’ll see the first medals handed out Tuesday. We knew coming into the Olympics that Amit Elor was one of Team USA’s best chances at a gold medal in wrestling, and her weight class was up on the first day.
She won her first three matches in dominating fashion and will be in the finals of the women’s 68-kg freestyle competition, which starts at 12:15 p.m. ET. But her gold medal match will be the 15th bout on that mat, so it’s tough to give an exact start time.
Handball
I haven’t brought up handball very much in this space, but it’s always a fan favorite. They are now out of group play and into the knockout rounds. All four women’s quarterfinals will be on Tuesday, then the four men’s games will be on Friday.
Games are a full hour and they’ll be running throughout the day. So now is a perfect time to pick a team and hop on a bandwagon. Every team still alive is three wins from a gold medal.
Lightning round
Now that sports are transitioning into knockout stages, there is a serious lineup of big games for U.S. teams:
- The U.S. men’s basketball team has a quarterfinal against Brazil at 3:30 p.m. ET. If they win, they’ll advance to face the winner of Serbia vs. Australia. (The France vs. Canada game at 12:00 p.m. ET should be a good one, too.)
- The U.S. women’s soccer team has a semifinal against Germany at 12:00 p.m. ET, so a win would guarantee a medal. The team has not reached an Olympic final since winning gold in 2012. The other semifinal is Brazil vs. Spain.
- The U.S. women’s water polo team has won three straight Olympic gold medals. To make it four, it’ll have to survive a quarterfinal against Hungary at 2:35 p.m. ET.
- And the U.S. women’s indoor volleyball team has a quarterfinal against Poland at 11:00 a.m. ET. The men’s team succeeded in punching its ticket to the semifinals on Monday.
- One of Team USA’s women’s beach volleyball duos was knocked out Monday, leaving just the team of Sarah Hughes and Kelly Cheng in the bracket. They’ll have a quarterfinal against a team from Switzerland at 4:00 p.m. ET.
- Finally, keep an eye on the skateboard women’s park final at 11:30 a.m. ET. American Minna Stess, 18, won bronze at the 2023 world championships and has a shot at a medal.