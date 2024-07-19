Which U.S. Olympian Has Won the Most Gold Medals?
The 2024 Olympics are quickly approaching with the onset of the event in Paris set for July 26.
Around 10,500 athletes will be competing for the chance to earn a gold medal in their respective sports. As is often the case, there are some prized American athletes who figure to be in contention for a gold medal in Paris, hoping to leave their mark on the Olympics like those who competed before them.
Throughout history, there have been some dominating athletes representing the United States at the Olympics. Some of the winningest are still competing, including legendary swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caleb Dressel, both of whom will be looking to further their historic careers with more gold in Paris.
Still, all pale in comparison to Michael Phelps, who dominated during his lengthy career in the pool. Phelps, largely considered the greatest Olympic athlete in the history of the Games, is the winningest American ever at the Olympics, and also owns the most gold medals of any athlete in the competition's history.
Here's a look at how Phelps stacks up against some of the other great American Olympians:
ATHLETE
TOTAL MEDALS
GOLD MEDALS
Michael Phelps, Swimmer (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
28
23
Mark Spitz, Swimming (1968, 1972)
11
9
Carl Lewis, Track and Field (1984, 1988)
10
9
Jenny Thompson, Swimming (1992, 1996, 2000, 2004)
12
8
Matt Biondi, Swimming (1984, 1988, 1992)
11
8
Ray Ewry, Track and Field (1900, 1904, 1908)
8
8
Allyson Felix, Track and Field (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
11
7
Katie Ledecky, Swimming (2012, 2016, 2020)
10
7
Caleb Dressel, Swimming (2016, 2020)
7
7
Ryan Lochte, Swimming (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
12
6
Michael Phelps (23)
Phelps stands alone in Olympics history with 23 gold medals. He owns the most golds not only by an American, but by an Olympic athlete in the history of the Games. He's also earned the most total medals in history with 28. He first competed in the 2000 Olympics at the age of 15, making it as far as a final but coming up shy of earning a medal.
Athens 2004 (6)
Phelps won six gold medals during his second appearance at the Olympics in 2004, including four in individual events. He set multiple Olympic records and even shattered the world record for the 400-meter medley.
Beijing 2008 (8)
The eight gold medals Phelps won in 2008 were the most at an individual Games in Olympic history. Not only did he win eight golds, but he also set world records in seven of the eight events he competed in, and an Olympic record in the other. Only two other American athletes have more than eight gold medals in their careers, a feat Phelps accomplished in just one Games. A truly dominant display the likes of which the Olympics had never seen, and may never see again.
Sydney 2012 (4)
Phelps followed up his 2008 performance with four more gold medals in 2012, continuing his dominance in the sport and at the Games. He also added two silver medals to his haul, giving him six total medals in Australia.
Rio de Janeiro 2016 (5)
In Phelps's final appearance at the Olympics, he left on a high note, winning five gold medals in Brazil. Phelps won both the individual 200-meter butterfly and medley, while also winning three team events. Winning a gold medal in men's swimming at 31 is no easy feat, let alone five of them.