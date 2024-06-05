Wild Time-Lapse Video Shows Lucas Oil Stadium Transformation for Olympic Swim Trials

Three pools. One NFL Stadium. 𝗢𝗻𝗲 #𝗦𝘄𝗶𝗺𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀𝟮𝟰.



Action takes place June 15-23 in @LucasOilStadium and on @NBCOlympics to decide the U.S. Olympic Swim Team this summer.#SwimTrials24 | https://t.co/FLouSBuUuN | @teamusa pic.twitter.com/b54uVUqIVI