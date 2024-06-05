Wild Time-Lapse Video Shows Lucas Oil Stadium Transformation for Olympic Swim Trials
Lucas Oil Stadium is used to switching between sports. Since opening in August 2008, the Indianapolis venue has played host to football, basketball, soccer and innumerable other activities.
This month, however, the home of the Indianapolis Colts is taking on an unprecedented challenge: swimming's U.S. Olympic Trials.
Yes, the same venue where Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew was slinging passes five short months ago will welcome Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky and others beginning June 15. Wednesday afternoon, USA Swimming gave fans a peek behind the curtain at Lucas Oil Stadium's stunning aquatic makeover.
A time-lapse video depicted crews tearing up the stadium floor and putting in three Olympic-sized swimming pools.
Indianapolis has long been a favorite destination for the Olympic swim trials, but this will be the city's first time hosting the event since 2000. Omaha has hosted the last four in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2021, respectively.
Swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris is scheduled to begin on July 27.