Yuto Horigome Defends Olympic Skateboarding Title With Jaw-Dropping Trick

Karl Rasmussen

Jagger Eaton, Yuto Horigome and Nyjah Huston pose with their medals after the men's street skateboarding final at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Jagger Eaton, Yuto Horigome and Nyjah Huston pose with their medals after the men's street skateboarding final at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. / Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Japanese skateboarding superstar Yuto Horigome secured his second consecutive gold medal at the men's street skateboarding final on Monday. Horigome managed to thwart the efforts of Americans Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston–who earned silver and bronze medals, respectively–in order to secure his second straight Olympic gold.

The trick that won Horigome the gold was a sensational backside nollie 270 to a nose bluntside off a rail on a 10-stair.

Take a look at the stunning trick, here:

Horigome is just 25, but he's won gold for street skateboarding in each year of the event's existence at the Olympics.

Horigome earned a total of 281.14 points for his efforts in Monday's final, besting Eaton who finished narrowly behind with 281.04. Huston's 279.38 total score was good for third.

Horigome was widely considered one of the event's favorites, and he lived up to those expectations with a strong showing in Paris. The scoring was altered for this year, with each trick being graded on a scale of 1 to 100, as opposed to the previous scoring which was rated from 1 to 10. Last year, Horigome's winning scored was a 37.18.

Here's how the rest of the men's street finals rounded out:

Men's Street Skateboarding Final Results, Olympics 2024

SKATER

NATION

POINTS

Yuto Horigome

Japan

281.14

Jagger Eaton

United States

281.04

Nyjah Huston

United States

279.38

Sora Shirai

Japan

278.12

Richard Tury

Slovakia

273.98

Kevin Hoefler

Brazil

270.27

Cordano Russell

Canada

211.80

Matias Dell

Argentina

153.98

