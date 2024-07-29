Yuto Horigome Defends Olympic Skateboarding Title With Jaw-Dropping Trick
Japanese skateboarding superstar Yuto Horigome secured his second consecutive gold medal at the men's street skateboarding final on Monday. Horigome managed to thwart the efforts of Americans Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston–who earned silver and bronze medals, respectively–in order to secure his second straight Olympic gold.
The trick that won Horigome the gold was a sensational backside nollie 270 to a nose bluntside off a rail on a 10-stair.
Take a look at the stunning trick, here:
Horigome is just 25, but he's won gold for street skateboarding in each year of the event's existence at the Olympics.
Horigome earned a total of 281.14 points for his efforts in Monday's final, besting Eaton who finished narrowly behind with 281.04. Huston's 279.38 total score was good for third.
Horigome was widely considered one of the event's favorites, and he lived up to those expectations with a strong showing in Paris. The scoring was altered for this year, with each trick being graded on a scale of 1 to 100, as opposed to the previous scoring which was rated from 1 to 10. Last year, Horigome's winning scored was a 37.18.
Here's how the rest of the men's street finals rounded out:
Men's Street Skateboarding Final Results, Olympics 2024
SKATER
NATION
POINTS
Yuto Horigome
Japan
281.14
Jagger Eaton
United States
281.04
Nyjah Huston
United States
279.38
Sora Shirai
Japan
278.12
Richard Tury
Slovakia
273.98
Kevin Hoefler
Brazil
270.27
Cordano Russell
Canada
211.80
Matias Dell
Argentina
153.98