Erin Andrews' two-word advice after 25 years in the industry: 'Wear sunscreen'
Over the course of her illustrious career, Erin Andrews has become synonymous with the NFL. Often reporting live from the sidelines across the countries most iconic stadiums, Andrews has long had her finger on the pulse for all the action on the field.
The football landscape is ever-evolving and often unpredictable, but with 25 years in the sportscasting and journalism game, Andrews’ reporting and skills have evolved in tandem. In addition to broadcast, she and fellow sports commentator Charissa Thompson host the podcast “Calm Down With Erin and Charissa.”
But at home, Andrews plays the role of mom to her 2-year-old son Mack, whom she shared with her husband former NHL player Jarret Stoll.
Earlier this month — following the September 8 Monday Night Football game in which the Minnesota Vikings pulled a 27-24 victory against the Chicago Bears — The Athlete Lifestyle on SI caught up with Andrews to discuss her partnership with Gerber to launch the Gerber Family Friendly Restaurant Fund — whose mission is to create family-friendly spaces in mom-and-pop restaurants and bars. Additionally, she dropped some gems on sharpening her skills in reporting and what she’s learned from 25 years in the game.
Tell us about the Gerber Family Friendly Restaurant Fund.
Gerber is actually starting up this family-friendly restaurant fund that helps family-owned bars, family-owned restaurants update their space, whether it be booster seats, high chairs, play areas, changing tables. So families can actually go out, cheer on their team, have their kids there, and make it enjoyable for all.
What are some of little Mack’s favorite snacks?
Mac crushes pretty much everything. He definitely loves a Gerber treat though. Just last night, he finished his dinner. He was a good boy, so we gave him a yogurt melt. But yeah, like he'll crush the Crunchies, he likes the Puffs — the blueberry ones. I’m proud of him. He's a salad kid, he'll crush some salad. He loves a tomato situation, with cheese and all that. But in terms of Gerber snacks, he loves them all, which is good too, especially, on the go, if I need him to sit still be like, “let's just chill here for a minute.” It's perfect, portable, easy, and great.
What does a typical day look like for you?
No day is the same. Yesterday was nutty. I got home Sunday night from the game. Before Mack got up, I was unpacking, throwing stuff in the wash, then got him up, got him to school, and had to get a workout in. Then I went and did a fitting for the week, and also for the Gerber shoot I'm doing. Then, I picked up my kid, had a lunch date with him, because I had missed him the past four days, then put him down for a nap. Came and did my podcast, then left my podcast, and went and did a swimming lesson with my kid and his friends. Then had dinner with him, put him down, watched the rest of Monday Night Football. Took a shower finally, — which, thank God, — and put my feet up and started studying for Chiefs and Eagles Super Bowl rematch.
How do game days usually go in your family?
Everybody wakes up, turns on the pregame show on Fox, and watches mommy. Mack usually goes and does some sort of park thing, or soccer camp. He's got his Gerber snacks waiting for him. They come home, they do lunch. I had an early game [this past week], so my husband was watching me, and then Mac will get up, he'll watch me again. I get home late at night, so they have a different routine, versus me standing on the field for five hours and having the best seat in the house. But it's cool. I love it.
Where has been your favorite place to travel for work lately?
In terms of football, I love going to Dallas. Dallas is a good time. AT&T Stadium is amazing. We go there so much as a network to cover the Cowboys that you know. We know the restaurant scene down there. We know the hotel scene, so it's a lot of fun.
But we're going to Buffalo a couple times this year, and it's going to be really cold, and it's going to be a lot of fun. So we're looking forward to that. Buffalo is a good vibe. I’m so excited about Chicago and having them back in the mix and going there. Going into Detroit's fun. They're a great sports town. There's a lot of excitement around there. Really, every stop in the NFL is a really fun time.
What are you looking forward to this season?
I think just the drama as the data unfolds. I mean, the games that happened this weekend were amazing. And even the one last night with the Vikings and the Bears, it was incredible. That Sunday night game with the Bills and the Ravens was amazing. Every morning you wake up, something's going on. It's a 24 hour news cycle all year long, and it's the best reality show out there.
What are some ways we can give back to the Gerber Family Friendly Restaurant Fund?
When [your friends with kids] are hosting a party, maybe bring some Gerber snacks, or Gerber food for any of the babies that are attending, or any of the kiddos that are attending.
You started your career with Fox Sports Florida back in 2000. So you’ve been in the game for 25 years. What has been the most important thing you’ve learned?
Wear sunscreen. 25 years. Jesus. I would say, even though I've been doing it that long, I prep like it's still my first year. And I think that's something I see translate when I am studying about Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce. Those guys that have been doing it for a long time and have had success, but they still have a chip on their shoulder, and they still practice and find new ways to reinvent themselves, and that's what I do. I thought by the time I hit my 40s in this profession, I would be like, “I'm good, I'm done,” and it's like, I work harder now than I ever did in my first.
