Colts Officially Announce New Ownership Plans
Jim Irsay passed away on May 21, leaving the Indianapolis Colts without their sole owner of the last 28 years.
Plans had already been in place, however, for Irsay's daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, to take over the team when the time came. The three were named vice chairs/owners in 2012, and Irsay-Gordon and Jackson in particular have been quite involved since even before then.
On Monday, the Colts announced plans for the official transition of ownership
"Irsay-Gordon will become Owner & CEO," the team announced. "In this role, she will serve as the team’s principal owner, but all three sisters will share leadership duties for the club.. Foyt will become Owner & Executive Vice President... Jackson will become Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation."
According to the Colts' press release:
Irsay-Gordon served 14 seasons as Vice Chair/Owner and has been involved in all aspects of the club. Raised in and around the Colts, she worked as an intern in many of the club’s departments while pursuing her undergraduate degree in religious studies from Skidmore College. Irsay-Gordon joined the team as a vice president in 2008 while completing coursework towards a doctoral degree in clinical psychology. She has represented the Colts at NFL meetings since 2004 and is active in the administration of the NFL as a member of the league’s Media Owned & Operated Committee; the 32 Equity Committee, the league’s strategic capital fund; the Security & Fan Conduct Committee, as well as several inter-club groups that guide the NFL on many wide-ranging initiatives. Irsay-Gordon also serves on the board of the NFL Player Care Foundation, which supports the wellbeing of retired players. Irsay-Gordon resides in Indianapolis with her husband, Zach Gordon, and three children.
Foyt likewise grew up in and around the Colts organization and served as Vice Chair/Owner for 14 seasons. After graduating from Indiana University with a degree in sports marketing, Foyt worked for the NFL in London, England, planning the first regular season NFL game played outside North America, as well as special events associated with the game. The contest was played in October 2007, featuring the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins playing in Wembley Stadium. Foyt joined the Colts in 2007 and focused her energy on marketing and community relations. She helped revitalize the Indianapolis Colts Women’s Organization and planned the group’s first major fundraiser in 2007. Foyt also helps represent the club at NFL meetings and other league events. Foyt resides in Carmel, Ind. with her husband, Anthony J. Foyt, IV, and five children.
Jackson also served 14 seasons as Vice Chair/Owner after joining the team in 2010. Like her sisters, Jackson grew up with the Colts organization as a significant part of her life since birth. She has overseen various functions of the organization, including coordinating the family’s community and philanthropic efforts. Jackson currently leads Kicking The Stigma, the family’s initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and end the stigma associated with these illnesses. Jackson serves on the national board of Project Healthy Minds and locally on the board of the United Way of Central Indiana. She also is president of the Indianapolis Colts Women’s Organization. In addition, to representing the Colts at NFL Meetings, Jackson chairs the league’s Employee Benefits Committee, where she is responsible for administering club and league benefit plans. She graduated with honors in 2010 from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and marketing. Jackson was born and resides in Indianapolis with her husband, Boyd Jackson, and their two daughters.