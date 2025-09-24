Bills MVP Josh Allen names his No. 1 buffalo wings spot with other 'sneaky good' one
Few food items are so identifiable to their city than the cheesesteak with the Philadelphia Eagles and buffalo wings to the Buffalo Bills.
Heck, the wings even share the name "Buffalo" with the Bills. We're kidding of course, slightly.
For those that grow up in upstate New York in the Buffalo DMA, only Josh Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, is probably more popular than the delicious football staple across the United States.
So where are his go-to spots for buffalo wings?
"I think everyone knows that Bar Bill is probably my favorite," Allen said when asked at his weekly press conference. "I think Mulberry’s has some sneaky good wings, and I'll say Wingnutz is pretty dang good too.”
To be clear, this author is a Philly guy, so he defers to true locals to fact check these claims from Allen or the reviews below.
Allen's No. 1 spot: Bar-Bill North
This is a buffalo wings institution and one of the places many locals recommend for the best buffalo wings in Buffalo.
One recent Yelp review put it best, "We had asked several locals about places to find the best wings, and while answers vary and that topic is one of heavy debate in Buffalo, everyone at least mentioned this spot."
Allen's 'sneaky good' joint: Mulberry Italian Ristorante
An Italian joint has some of the best wings in Buffalo? Apparently this is, in fact, true. Not that we would ever disagree with Hailee Steinfeld's husband and local hero.
"Sneaky" good is a common refrain, as the top review on Yelp says the same exact thing: "they're sneakily some of the best wings in ALL of Buffalo. Yeah, I said it and I'm serious. Most people don't think to get wings when they go to Mulberry and most people don't think to go to Mulberry when they want wings. That makes them one of Buffalo's best-kept secrets."
Allen's 'pretty dang good' place: Wingnutz Bar & Grill
Is there anything that goes together better than a good sports bar and good wings? Well then this must be heaven since this is another go-to spot for locals and Allen alike.
This is more like the modern-day staple of wing joints everywhere, with several varieties and levels of hotness.
So if you're ever in town for a Bills game, go to where the 29-year-old reigning MVP likes to grab his Buffalo staple.
And who knows, maybe you'll see him with Hailee Steinfeld. No wouldn't that be something!
