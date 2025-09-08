The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld stuns in strapless all-black dress at wedding without Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, looks gorgeous at her best friend's wedding before Buffalo's season opener against Baltimore Ravens.

Emily Bicks

Feb 6, 2025: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills kicked off the 2025 NFL season with a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7.

The Week 1 matchup marks Bills quarterback Josh Allen's first game as a married man. The league MVP and actress Hailee Steinfeld said, "I do," at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara on May 31.

While Allen prepared for his eighth season in the league, Steinfeld also made fitness a priority, showing off her workout photos in Beau Society during the offseason.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld’s dad looks like he could play for Josh Allen’s Bills

As Allen took the field at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night, fans and analysts kept an eye out for the Oscar-nominated actress.

NBC Sports commentator Cris Collinsworth brought Steinfeld on the broadcast numerous times. “With Hailee around, you can really tell he’s a happy guy,” Collinsworth gushed.

Hailee Steinfeld
July 7, 2025: Hailee Steinfeld arriving at the Tamara Ralph show as part of Haute Couture Fashion Week / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

RELATED: Josh Allen gets special Bills cheer reuniting with girl he met at children's hospital

Hailee Steinfeld Attended Her Best Friend Greer Gustavson's Wedding 1 Day Before The Bills-Ravens Game

While Steinfeld is Allen's No. 1 fan, it's unclear if she made it to Buffalo to see the 2025 season opener in person.

Photos of the "Sinners" star attending her best friend Greer Gustavson's wedding to Demitri Lerios on September 6 emerged on social media before kickoff. She looked stunning in her strapless black bridesmaids dress.

Steinfeld attended Gustavson's bachelorette party in Cabo the week before she tied the knot with Allen. Funnily enough, one of the first photos that ever emerged of Allen and Steinfeld as a couple was with Gustavson and Lerios in New York City.

Allen understandably couldn't accompany her to the nuptials on the eve before the Ravens-Bills game.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

Home/Fashion