Hailee Steinfeld stuns in strapless all-black dress at wedding without Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills kicked off the 2025 NFL season with a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on September 7.
The Week 1 matchup marks Bills quarterback Josh Allen's first game as a married man. The league MVP and actress Hailee Steinfeld said, "I do," at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara on May 31.
While Allen prepared for his eighth season in the league, Steinfeld also made fitness a priority, showing off her workout photos in Beau Society during the offseason.
As Allen took the field at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night, fans and analysts kept an eye out for the Oscar-nominated actress.
NBC Sports commentator Cris Collinsworth brought Steinfeld on the broadcast numerous times. “With Hailee around, you can really tell he’s a happy guy,” Collinsworth gushed.
Hailee Steinfeld Attended Her Best Friend Greer Gustavson's Wedding 1 Day Before The Bills-Ravens Game
While Steinfeld is Allen's No. 1 fan, it's unclear if she made it to Buffalo to see the 2025 season opener in person.
Photos of the "Sinners" star attending her best friend Greer Gustavson's wedding to Demitri Lerios on September 6 emerged on social media before kickoff. She looked stunning in her strapless black bridesmaids dress.
Steinfeld attended Gustavson's bachelorette party in Cabo the week before she tied the knot with Allen. Funnily enough, one of the first photos that ever emerged of Allen and Steinfeld as a couple was with Gustavson and Lerios in New York City.
Allen understandably couldn't accompany her to the nuptials on the eve before the Ravens-Bills game.
