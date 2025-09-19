Josh Allen has hilarious response for parents anniversary gift after Bills TNF win
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills took care of business on Thursday Night Football vs. the Miami Dolphins to improve to 3-0 on the season. After the game, a funny incident took place with TNF analyst and former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and Allen that would tie into his parents’ anniversary.
Allen had quite the night, going 22-for-28 with 213 yards and three touchdowns.
He even won the night before the game with his touching hat gesture with his pregame fit, and then this awesome Sinners graphic that the Amazon NFL team put together of Allen that even his wife and the actress who was actually in the movie, Hailee Steinfeld, reposted on Instagram.
After the game, Allen sat down for an interview where he got Fitzpatrick to remove his shirt for the fans.
During his press conference after, it came up how Allen was able to get Fitzpatrick to do that and the reporter asked, “I didn’t know if this was an anniversary present to your parents?” Allen had a hilarious response: “You know what, happy anniversary mom and dad. Here’s Ryan Fitzpatrick without his shirt on.” That’s a mic drop and he immediately left the presser.
Whether or not Joel and Lavonne Allen loved Fitzpatrick taking off his shirt, they no doubt loved what they saw on the field from Josh and the Bills. That’s the best anniversary gift he could’ve given them.
