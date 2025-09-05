Bills QB Josh Allen has amazing hometown gift in New Balance deal
Josh Allen is starting to become the face of the NFL.
The Buffalo Bills hero and reigning NFL MVP is a popular pick to finally deliver Bills Mafia their elusive first Super Bowl, and after marrying Hollywood star Hailee Steinfeld, the Firebaugh, California native is giving Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce a run for their money as the league's most famous power couple.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s Bills jersey will be slightly different than teammates’ this season
Given his popularity, it's no surprise he's highly sought after by sponsors, and the 29-year-old, two-time All-Pro selection just announced a new deal with New Balance.
So that's the business side, but in an old-school typed cover letter like Allen was applying for a job, the Bills QB1 also announced that as part of the sponsorship, New Balance will pay for all families in his hometown of Firebaugh to have access to all community sports programs, regardless of their ability to pay.
RELATED: Josh Allen sends wife Hailee 2-word message before Bills' preseason opener
“My parents, the greatest role models I can ask for, built their lives on those principles and raised my siblings and me the same way," Allen wrote in the personal letter. "So, when New Balance asked me to come on board, it felt like coming home.”
In another moving portion, Allen wrote, "you've stuck with me. Through the grind, the setbacks, and the quiet moments when I wasn't sure anyone was watching, you were."
Allen goes on to say that he wouldn't be where he is without his family and the kind folks of Firebaugh, which is on the outskirts of Fresno, California, far away from the coastal elites of San Francisco and Los Angeles.
It's a great gesture, and hopefully it's more than just a promise on a piece of paper. Allen also posed in a New Balance letterman jacket to announce the deal, although those sweatpants look a little, um, snug.
Now it's time for Allen to get to work and hopefully deliver the biggest prize for Firebaugh and Bills Mafia: hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with confetti flying all over Santa Clara, which is certainly driveable from his hometown.
Now that would be the storybook ending.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad