Bills QB Josh Allen has amazing hometown gift in New Balance deal

The Buffalo Bills reigning NFL MVP signed a new endorsement deal with New Balance and made sure his hometown was taken care of.

Matthew Graham

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the field fro a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the field fro a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Allen is starting to become the face of the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills hero and reigning NFL MVP is a popular pick to finally deliver Bills Mafia their elusive first Super Bowl, and after marrying Hollywood star Hailee Steinfeld, the Firebaugh, California native is giving Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce a run for their money as the league's most famous power couple.

Josh Allen
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Given his popularity, it's no surprise he's highly sought after by sponsors, and the 29-year-old, two-time All-Pro selection just announced a new deal with New Balance.

So that's the business side, but in an old-school typed cover letter like Allen was applying for a job, the Bills QB1 also announced that as part of the sponsorship, New Balance will pay for all families in his hometown of Firebaugh to have access to all community sports programs, regardless of their ability to pay.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“My parents, the greatest role models I can ask for, built their lives on those principles and raised my siblings and me the same way," Allen wrote in the personal letter. "So, when New Balance asked me to come on board, it felt like coming home.”

In another moving portion, Allen wrote, "you've stuck with me. Through the grind, the setbacks, and the quiet moments when I wasn't sure anyone was watching, you were."

Allen goes on to say that he wouldn't be where he is without his family and the kind folks of Firebaugh, which is on the outskirts of Fresno, California, far away from the coastal elites of San Francisco and Los Angeles.

It's a great gesture, and hopefully it's more than just a promise on a piece of paper. Allen also posed in a New Balance letterman jacket to announce the deal, although those sweatpants look a little, um, snug.

Now it's time for Allen to get to work and hopefully deliver the biggest prize for Firebaugh and Bills Mafia: hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with confetti flying all over Santa Clara, which is certainly driveable from his hometown.

Now that would be the storybook ending.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

