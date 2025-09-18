Bills QB Josh Allen's casual fit has stealth touching gesture for TNF vs. Dolphins
Josh Allen doesn’t care about a fancy fit for his pregame entrances, he just cares about going out there and winning games for the Buffalo Bills. With a divisional game vs. the Miami Dolphins at home on Thursday Night Football, Allen kept it casual while he had a touching detail to his fashion choice.
The 29-year-old quarterback doesn’t dress like he has a 6-year, $330 million contract, or he’s married to actress Hailee Steinfeld. At least he dressed up for their lavish California wedding at the end of May.
When he strolled into Highmark Stadium for Thursday’s game, he looked like a guy going to the gym in some tennis shoes, a T-shirt, some New Balance pants, and a baseball cap.
But what made the fit special was indeed that cap, which is a special New Era series designed by the children of Oishei Children's Hospital. There’s nine designs in total and Allen will wear one to each home game.
It’s an awesome gesture by a great human being.
The 1:1 hats each patient designed will be autographed and auctioned off to charity after the game.
It’s hard not to root for the NFL MVP with touching moments like these.
