Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' extra $14 million on jersey sales is not true, fools AI
A hot report hit over the weekend that Shedeur Sanders was killing it thanks to his Cleveland Browns jersey sales, already making an extra $14 million before the team's first snap.
Unfortunately for the hyped Browns third-string quarterback, it's absolutely not true.
As most of these fake stories go, it simmered on social media for awhile and then blew up this weekend for the NFL Week 1 opener when the Browns played the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North Ohio showdown, which Cleveland lost, 17-16, in devastating fashion after a missed 36-yard field goal with only two minutes left.
Here's how it all went down.
"Prime equity" clause even has AI fooled
Until NFL insider Ian Rapoport dismissed the story this weekend, it was assumed that Deion Sanders's son and former Colorado Buffaloes NIL superstar had a creative "prime equity" clause in his NFL rookie contract, which is the standard deal for a fifth round pick at four years, $4.6 million.
In fact, if you look up "shedeur sanders contract" on Google search, this is the AI answer.
"Shedeur Sanders has a four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns worth approximately $4.6 million, including a signing bonus. A groundbreaking aspect of his deal is the "Prime Equity" clause, which grants him a percentage of revenue from merchandise and endorsements tied to his brand, making him a business partner, not just a player."
Here's the screengrab below in case it gets updated.
Add these AI results to reports like this on social media, which is sharing the popular $14 million number before an NFL snap, and many NFL fans this morning still think it's true.
Sanders wishes it were true as his jersey sales continue to crush it
The Browns emergency QB, behind Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel on the Cleveland depth chart, has the fifth highest selling jersey in the NFL, only behind reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, the reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, and the reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen.
Unfortunately for Sanders, it's probably part of the collective bargaining agreement that no such clause can exist in a standard NFL rookie contract.
So for now, the world's most popular QB3 will have to be a great sideline cheerleader, as was the case yesterday when 23 year old consoled Andre Szmyt after giving Browns fans misery with a missed extra point and a go-ahead field goal.
Sanders is the great QB hope that sits on the sidelines, unfortunately not with that extra $14 million in his pockets.
