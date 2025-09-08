The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' extra $14 million on jersey sales is not true, fools AI

Shedeur Sanders making an extra $14 million because of a "prime equity" clause went viral over the weeknd. It turns out no such thing exists.

Matthew Graham

Aug 16, 2025; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Aug 16, 2025; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

A hot report hit over the weekend that Shedeur Sanders was killing it thanks to his Cleveland Browns jersey sales, already making an extra $14 million before the team's first snap.

Unfortunately for the hyped Browns third-string quarterback, it's absolutely not true.

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit from head to toe

Shedeur Sanders
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts after the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As most of these fake stories go, it simmered on social media for awhile and then blew up this weekend for the NFL Week 1 opener when the Browns played the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North Ohio showdown, which Cleveland lost, 17-16, in devastating fashion after a missed 36-yard field goal with only two minutes left.

Here's how it all went down.

RELATED: $230M Browns bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

"Prime equity" clause even has AI fooled

Shedeur Sanders
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) listens to the national anthem before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Until NFL insider Ian Rapoport dismissed the story this weekend, it was assumed that Deion Sanders's son and former Colorado Buffaloes NIL superstar had a creative "prime equity" clause in his NFL rookie contract, which is the standard deal for a fifth round pick at four years, $4.6 million.

RELATED: $230M Browns QB Deshaun Watson's wife posts 3 scary words for Cleveland

In fact, if you look up "shedeur sanders contract" on Google search, this is the AI answer.

"Shedeur Sanders has a four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns worth approximately $4.6 million, including a signing bonus. A groundbreaking aspect of his deal is the "Prime Equity" clause, which grants him a percentage of revenue from merchandise and endorsements tied to his brand, making him a business partner, not just a player."

Here's the screengrab below in case it gets updated.

Google AI
Google

Add these AI results to reports like this on social media, which is sharing the popular $14 million number before an NFL snap, and many NFL fans this morning still think it's true.

Sanders wishes it were true as his jersey sales continue to crush it

Shedeur Sanders
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates his touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Browns emergency QB, behind Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel on the Cleveland depth chart, has the fifth highest selling jersey in the NFL, only behind reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, the reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, and the reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen.

Unfortunately for Sanders, it's probably part of the collective bargaining agreement that no such clause can exist in a standard NFL rookie contract.

So for now, the world's most popular QB3 will have to be a great sideline cheerleader, as was the case yesterday when 23 year old consoled Andre Szmyt after giving Browns fans misery with a missed extra point and a go-ahead field goal.

Sanders is the great QB hope that sits on the sidelines, unfortunately not with that extra $14 million in his pockets.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business