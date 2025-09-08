Revealing Takeaways from Browns Week 1 Loss to Bengals
The Cleveland Browns came into the 2025 NFL season with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team. Their offseason was mired in questions. Who would be the starting quarterback? Who would take over for Nick Chubb as the new lead rusher? Can this team be competitive again after a 3-14 finish last year?
They had a lot of answers in their Week 1 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns ultimately came up just short against a prospective playoff team, falling 17-16 to start their new season with a loss. Despite the final result, Cleveland did see a lot of encouraging signs for its chances moving forward.
Key takeaways from Browns' loss to Bengals in 2025 NFL season opener
1. Cleveland's defense is still elite
There wasn't a lot of outside optimism for the Cleveland Browns coming into the 2025 NFL season, but even the most faithless doubter had to admit that this team had the goods to field an upper-echelon defense once again. Led by perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett, it was clear that this D would be able to keep the Browns in most games, so long as their offense could show up.
They proved that in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland limited Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown, and the rest of Cincy's offense to just 141 total yards. They held the Bengals to just 17 points, and three of them came directly after a Joe Flacco interception. The Browns' defense could be the best in the league if their offense can at least avoid putting them in disadvantaged positions and give them some rest in between possessions.
2. Joe Flacco will be enough
Joe Flacco didn't have a great game to begin his 2025 season. He finished his afternoon with 290 yards on 31-of-45 passing, with one touchdown to two turnovers. His first interception came with under five minutes left in the third quarter on a bobbled pass to Jerry Jeudy. It wasn't a perfect ball, thrown behind his receiver, but it could've been caught and wouldn't have ended up in the defense's possession in most simulations.
Cincinnati would get a field goal out of that turnover. Flacco's second pick was the result of a straight-up drop from Cedric Tillman III, who juggled it straight into the hands of Bengals DB DJ Turner II. The Browns quarterback was far from perfect, but he proved that he can do enough to lead this team to quite a few wins if he's given enough time.
3. Offense will be better than expected
The most encouraging offensive player for Cleveland was rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. In his NFL debut, he put up seven catches for 63 yards. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski even drew up a rushing attempt for him that went for three yards.
As he continues to gain his sea legs and develop chemistry with Flacco, Fannin Jr. could emerge as an elite receiving threat for a Browns offense in desperate need of another downfield playmaker next to Jerry Jeudy. The most disappointing aspect of Cleveland's attack against Cincy was their ground game, or lack thereof.
Dylan Sampson, Jerome Ford, and Raheim Sanders combined for just 40 yards on 21 carries. Thankfully, second-round pick Quinshon Judkins should be joining this team soon. They desperately need him to be a factor for them out of the backfield.