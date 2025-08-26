Deion Sanders drops Shedeur Browns reaction hint in Shilo answer about getting cut
Deion Sanders is a proud father to two football sons, and he gave his thoughts about them and the football on the day NFL teams cut down their rosters to the final 53.
The NFL Hall of Famer coached both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders with the Colorado Buffaloes, and watch as Shedeur slid to the 5th round of the 2025 NFL Draft, while Shilo went undrafted. Shedeur would end up with the Cleveland Browns, and Shilo with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they signed him. Dad was super proud when they both made it.
While the safety Shilo was already cut from the Bucs after he was ejected for throwing a punch in the final preseason game, Shedeur had an awful final game himself at quarterback after a stellar start in the first preseason game where he was 13-of-24 for 138 yards and two touchdowns. His brother, Deion Jr., defended him, and the fans showed Shedeur love after the game.
Despite all that and after Shedeur posted an emotional note to the fans after the last game, he made the final 53-man roster of the Browns.
Deion talked about Shilo being cut while hinting at how he feels about Shedeur making it: “All of the Sanders’ are going to be straight, with or without football.”
For Deion, who just beat bladder cancer which is more important than football, he’s worried about playing the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets when the season opens on Friday, August 29, at Folsom Field in Colorado.
Deion has a football game. Shedeur will, too. Will Shilo land somewhere else soon?
