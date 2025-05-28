Charlie Woods Dominates in His First American Junior Golf Association Win
Charlie Woods just won his first American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) title at the Team TaylorMade Invitational on Wednesday at 16 years old. His winning score was 15 under, three shots clear of the field.
Woods, son of Tiger Woods, dominated in the final round on Wednesday at the Black course at Streamsong resort in Florida, shooting 6 under with eight birdies. He shot 65 on Monday and followed it up with a 66 on Tuesday—an extremely impressive 36-hole outing for a 16-year-old.
His score propelled him to the top of the leaderboard as he beat out young stars like No. 1-ranked AJGA star Miles Russell (8 under) and No. 5 Luke Colton (12 under). Russell and Colton competed in the final pairing together. Woods was ranked No. 606 in the AJGA coming into this week’s tournament and will soar after this title.
This was Woods’s fifth AJGA tournament. Before this week, he’d never finished better than tied for 25th, which he did at the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in March.
Woods’s golf career is starting to get even more exciting for fans to watch.