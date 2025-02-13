Jordon Hudson, 24, wears mermaid minidress harkening Bill Belichick viral moment
Has the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson relationship jumped the shark?
The age-gap winning couple was everywhere Super Bowl week, and the 24-year-old Hudson loved the extra attention with her skimpy fits, trolling Atlanta Falcons shirts, and huge diamonds on her ring finger to spark engagement rumors to the 72-year-old NFL GOAT football coach (thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles giving him a three-Lombardi Trophy lead cushion over the Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid).
But sticking to the ocean theme, the aspiring Miss Maine posted on Instagram her mermaid-inspired minidress and knee-high white boots with a lobster purse accent to raise awareness to save the Maine fishermen.
This is not a joke. Hudson put this event together with Sports Illustrated "to bring a small town issue onto a national platform" by helping the fishing communities where she grew up. On her Instagram handle, the first bullet reads, "Daughter of Maine Fishermen."
Being the first runner-up Miss Maine last year, it's clear that former college cheerleader wants the title. So events like this certainly help.
It also calls to mind her viral mermaid Halloween costume with Belichick, now the head football coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels, that made headlines everywhere soon after their relationship went IG official.
Hudson also revealed on another IG post that she and Belichick, who has three kids all significantly older than her, recently celebrated their four-year anniversary on Feb. 11.
"Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later," Hudson wrote.
It's clear that while Belichick is known as the ultimate competitor, his much younger girlfriend isn't far behind - a shark, if you will.
