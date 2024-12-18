Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders issue serious warning to fans
Thanks in part to the Netflix series following their recruitment and training process, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are more popular than ever. Unfortunately for the Texas athletes, that increased fame comes with serious risks to their followers.
The official Instagram account of the beloved cheerleaders had to issue a warning on Tuesday, December 17, as it seems dishonest internet scammers have been using fake accounts to try to capture personal information from their fans.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Brooklyn Davis sizzles in Daisy Dukes, white tank top
“Unfortunately, we have been made aware of recent scams that have been contacting our fans requesting personal and financial information. We would like to make it clear – The Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will NOT initiate contact with any person via text message, email, social media, or phone to request personal or financial information,” read the image posted to their Instagram Story. Individual members of the group, like 4th season cheerleader Kleine Powell, also shared the same Story, which included a link to the DCC team website.
The information on the site offers a little more detail about the kinds of fraudulent offers the scammers were making. “Additionally, there is no membership with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” explained the warning. It seems that scammers were also trying to trick people into sending money to those who wished to hire the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for their own events, as they explained how to make such a request through the proper channels. “If someone is contacting you via social media claiming to be a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader trying to set up an appearance and/or asking for payment directly,” the site warns, “this is not legitimate.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos