Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders spread holiday cheer in sizzling Christmas unis
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders have one of the most iconic uniforms, so when they wear another look it’s stunning to see.
The cheerleaders like Kylie Dickson and Sophy Laufer, who just celebrated her 21st birthday in a jaw-dropping nightie, are known as “America’s Sweethearts.” They even kicked off the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight night to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck.” It was so good even LSU viral gymnast Livvy Dunne had to comment on it.
Their popularity is even higher right now because of a new Netflix docuseries that came out over the summer called America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. It took audiences by storm in a rare behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Cowboys cheerleader. The audience got to follow the girls from auditions to training camp and the NFL season as they chased their dreams to make the squad. It was so popular a second season has already been renewed.
The cheerleaders took part in the Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at the Star in Frisco, Texas, in “Jerry’s World” where every Friday and Saturday there is a celebration until December 21. What was different, however, was their holiday uniforms vs, the traditional white and blue look.
That’s still a sizzling look as well.
The Cowboys also have more to cheer about lately, having won two games in a row. Even if they don’t win this week, the cheerleaders already won the holidays with these uniforms.
