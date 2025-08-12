Dana White reveals UFC fights at White House details after $7.7 billion deal
Get ready America, the Octagon is coming to the White House.
Lost in the splashy headlines of the stunning $7.7 billion deal that the UFC inked with dark horse Paramount+ in the first big splash for Skydance Media, was that CEO Dana White confirmed a UFC main event will be happening at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Skydance is the new ownership group of Paramount Global under David Ellison, son of one of the richest people on the planet, Larry Ellison, with a net worth of nearly $300 billion, who of course is one of President Donald Trump's biggest supporters and donors.
"It's absolutely going to happen," White said.
White, talking to the Wall Street Journal, who broke the news of the deal, said, "This is so monumental and historical and just such a cool thing. All I care about is the Octagon on the lawn and the fight happening with the backdrop being the White House and the Washington Monument.”
White, 56, shared that it would happen next year as part of celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States, and that he envisions fighters warming up in the White House. Heck, maybe the marquee match will be in the Oval Office.
White will head to Washington, D.C., later this month to meet with President Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, later this month to start working out the logistics.
President Trump has attended several UVC events, and always the showman, it's no surprise that he would want a spectacle like a UFC event at the White House. Heck, when the President was still tight with Elon Musk, he had the storied presidential residence looking like a Tesla car dealership.
White must be commended for turning the UFC from a Spike TV afterthought, in which he paid the cable network $10 million to air fights, to twenty year laters turning the premier fighting league into a $7.7 billion media rights behemoth.
The ultimate cherry on top for White will happen at the White House next year. Let's hope that by then, the fighters will get paid what they deserve.
Then that would merit a true celebration for UFC.
