Deshaun Watson hints at 2025 return in Browns QB's 30th birthday note
It's hard to believe Deshaun Watson is only 30 years old today as the Cleveland Browns are set to take on their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens in an early must-win for both teams in Week 2.
The Clemson Tigers hero and national champion was one of the most dynamic young players for the Houston Texans, making three Pro Bowls and leading the NFL in passing yards in 2020. Then massage-gate seemingly derailed his career, with the league suspending Watson 11 games and the Texans forcing him to sit out the remainder of the 2022 season.
Given it's the NFL and elite quarterbacks are hard to come by, there was still a bidding war for Watson's services, and Cleveland made an exponentially higher offer to the Texans than anyone else with a then truly unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed contract, along with seven draft picks, including three first rounders, that is now widely considered the worst contract and trade in NFL history.
Unfortunately for Cleveland, the $230 million bust, or as Browns owner Jimmy Haslam calls him, "a big swing and miss," is posting constantly on social media comeback updates, with another Instagram Reels yesterday, that he's determined to get back on the field as soon as possible.
"I'm happy where I'm at," Watson said. "Leave it all in God's hands, man, and just keep following the course."
Watson's wife, aspiring model and influencer Jilly Anais, chimed in today with a birthday love note that read in part, "I’m in awe of the way you rise, love, and endure; it leaves me forever grateful to be yours. Life makes sense because I get to live it with you. What a gift it is to share this journey with you. I thank God for you LoveBug! I got your back more than your spine.. beleeDat!"
It's clear Mr. and Mrs. Watson want to force the $131 million nuclear option, sooner rather than later.
The Browns might not be celebrating the new decade with Watson as much as the Watsons are.
