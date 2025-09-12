$230M QB Deshaun Watson could end Shedeur Sanders' Browns career
If Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam thought Deshaun Watson was already "a big swing and miss," what will he think if Shedeur Sanders leaves town and becomes a successful NFL QB?
There would be absolute anarchy amongst Browns fans if that happened, given the embattled rookie QB is not only one of the most popular players on Cleveland, Deion Sanders' son is one of the most popular players in the entire league.
So then how in the heck could the $230 million bust Watson, all of his money fully guaranteed, turn from the big whiff into a nightmare scenario?
Let's dig in.
Watson's $131 million nuclear option gives him all the power
As we've written about often, which others are finally picking up, Watson is giving constant updates on social media that the soon-to-be 30 year old (Sept. 14 is his birthday) wants to get back onto the field as soon as possible after his Achilles injury last October, with a second procedure in January.
Dov, delusional as always, seems to forget that Watson was not very good to terrible, even when fully healthy for the Browns.
The former Houston Texans sensation turned pumpkin for Cleveland after his off-the-field massage drama forced the Texans to sit him out for the remainder of the 2022 season, after being suspended 11 games by the NFL, before the Browns decided to sign him to the worst contract in league history.
Unfortunately for Cleveland, if the three-time Pro Bowler can prove he's healthy, the Browns have to put him back on their 53-man roster or release him. If they released Watson, that would be an astronomical $131.161 million cap hit for 2026. That's not happening, especially given the Browns restructure Watson's deal every season to give them more cap flexibility.
So that means Shedeur would be screwed.
What if Shedeur Sanders was forced onto the Browns practice squad?
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski clearly likes fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel more than Sanders, with Sanders buried on the depth chart as the emergency QB3, which means that if Watson was back on the roster, even if inactive, Shedeur would be moved to the practice squad.
Now here's where Browns fans will freak out.
Another NFL team can add a practice squad player to their team, as long as they put that player on the active 53-man roster. Thus, Sanders is vulnerable to be stolen by another team.
Now the one caveat is Cleveland can protect a limited number of players on the practice squad, but given it seems like Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry, and Stefanski drafted Sanders in the fifth round begrudgingly, would they protect Shedeur?
So Browns fans, your QB nightmare scenario could somehow still get worse.
