Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers gets insanely low NFL guaranteed money vs. $8M NIL offer

The former Texas Longhorns quarterback may regret turning down that reported $8 million offer to make his NFL dream come true.

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Quinn Ewers chose pride over guaranteed money.

The former Texas Longhorns, after transferring from the Ohio State Buckeyes, quarterback reportedly turned down an $8 million NIL offer with one year of college eligibility remaining to pursue his NFL dream.

RELATED: Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks even more crazy when Dolphins call

Quinn Ewers
Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After falling all the way to the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft as the 231st overall pick, Ewers is only guaranteed $131,576, his signing bonus, as part of his NFL rookie contract for 4 years, $4.33 million.

Ewers' hand was forced at Texas as Arch Manning, who split time with Ewers last season as the Longhorns lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals to Ohio State, 28-14, knew that the American football royalty and possible No. 1 overall pick, Manning-dynasty heir would be the full-time starter next year.

RELATED: Dolphins pick Quinn Ewers’ gf Mady Barnes has sweet message, photo after NFL draft

Quinn Ewers and Mandy Barned
Madelyn Barnes/Instagram

Carson Beck, who's NFL draft stock plummeted while helming the Georgia Bulldogs, chose the NIL route, transferring to the Miami Hurricanes for a reported NIL 'salary' somewhere in the $3-$4 million range.

Ewers, 22, will presumably be battling former No. 2 overall bust Zach Wilson, 25, to back up Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa, 27, who is also trying to prove he's worth his 4-year, $212.4 million extension, with $167 million guaranteed, while hopefully staying healthy, especially with the scary concussions.

Quinn Ewers
Quinn Ewers gets emotional after finally getting drafted by the Miami Dolphins. / Quinn Ewers/Instagram

Ewers hopes that one day his next contract will resemble the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout, as he looks to dethrone him, much like Tua did in college vs. Jalen Hurts, now the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

