Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers gets insanely low NFL guaranteed money vs. $8M NIL offer
Quinn Ewers chose pride over guaranteed money.
The former Texas Longhorns, after transferring from the Ohio State Buckeyes, quarterback reportedly turned down an $8 million NIL offer with one year of college eligibility remaining to pursue his NFL dream.
After falling all the way to the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft as the 231st overall pick, Ewers is only guaranteed $131,576, his signing bonus, as part of his NFL rookie contract for 4 years, $4.33 million.
Ewers' hand was forced at Texas as Arch Manning, who split time with Ewers last season as the Longhorns lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals to Ohio State, 28-14, knew that the American football royalty and possible No. 1 overall pick, Manning-dynasty heir would be the full-time starter next year.
Carson Beck, who's NFL draft stock plummeted while helming the Georgia Bulldogs, chose the NIL route, transferring to the Miami Hurricanes for a reported NIL 'salary' somewhere in the $3-$4 million range.
Ewers, 22, will presumably be battling former No. 2 overall bust Zach Wilson, 25, to back up Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa, 27, who is also trying to prove he's worth his 4-year, $212.4 million extension, with $167 million guaranteed, while hopefully staying healthy, especially with the scary concussions.
Ewers hopes that one day his next contract will resemble the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout, as he looks to dethrone him, much like Tua did in college vs. Jalen Hurts, now the reigning Super Bowl MVP.
